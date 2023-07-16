Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $952.25.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

