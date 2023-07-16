Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,805,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 7,208,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,945. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

