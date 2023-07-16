Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,310,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

