Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.36. 1,097,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

