Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,839,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,540,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 361,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,904 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter.
VTC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,332. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
