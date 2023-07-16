Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

SDG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 11,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a market cap of $404.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

