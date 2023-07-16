HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

