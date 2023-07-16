Head-To-Head Analysis: Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) and Its Competitors

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Swedbank AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.25 Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors $2.33 billion $633.06 million 262.72

Swedbank AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ). Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors 35.15% 10.03% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.9% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $10.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.9%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.6% and pay out 18.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swedbank AB (publ) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors 1041 2944 3047 11 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 260.28%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) rivals beat Swedbank AB (publ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

