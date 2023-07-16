Head-To-Head Contrast: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 2.49 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.82 CompuMed $6.36 million 0.47 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onfolio and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Onfolio currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Onfolio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09% CompuMed 5.30% 8.64% 6.33%

Summary

CompuMed beats Onfolio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.