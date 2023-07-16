Head to Head Review: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 7.62 $202.13 million $1.31 29.18 Vericel $163.70 million 11.34 -$16.71 million ($0.37) -105.46

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vericel. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halozyme Therapeutics and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vericel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $54.78, indicating a potential upside of 43.32%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 25.76% 184.32% 16.05% Vericel -10.11% -9.26% -6.64%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Vericel on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; NOCDURNA, a sublingual tablet to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria; TLANDO, an oral formulation for testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of multiple blood cancer; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergy and immunology; Sumatriptan injection for migraines; exenatide and teriparatide injections; Makena, a progestin drug to reduce the risk of preterm birth; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

