Head-To-Head Review: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) & Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Loblaw Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.45 14.28 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -402.69

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weis Markets and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.53% 9.26% 6.16% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Weis Markets and Loblaw Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Loblaw Companies has a consensus price target of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Weis Markets pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Loblaw Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.