Hedera Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $23.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,470,383 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.97641 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05158232 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $28,405,708.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

