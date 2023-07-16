HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $108.61 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

