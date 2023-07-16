HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Critical Survey

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 54.90 CareDx $321.79 million 1.63 -$76.61 million ($1.51) -6.47

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% CareDx -25.25% -18.65% -14.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HH&L Acquisition and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 4 1 0 2.20

CareDx has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. Given CareDx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

