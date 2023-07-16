HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.13 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $441,984.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.99 or 1.00013677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00223341 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $490,837.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

