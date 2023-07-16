Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.86%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.94%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

