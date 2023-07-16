iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.48 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004093 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $89.74 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

