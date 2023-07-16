Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

