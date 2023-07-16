InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) versus Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) Financial Survey

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InMode alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InMode and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 1 3 0 2.75 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

54.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Heart Tronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 8.22 $161.52 million $2.01 22.36 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Tronics.

Risk and Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 686.57, suggesting that its stock price is 68,557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Heart Tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Heart Tronics

(Get Free Report)

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.