Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $372,891.66 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $34.91 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

