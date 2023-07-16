Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells $1,501,500.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

