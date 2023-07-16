Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $275,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
