Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $275,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.