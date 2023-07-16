Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $6,948,565.90 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76.

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $406,296.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,239,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

