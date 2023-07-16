Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Sells $14,933.20 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $14,933.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,725.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Insmed Stock Performance
INSM stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,990,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
