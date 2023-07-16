Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Sells $14,933.20 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $14,933.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,725.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

