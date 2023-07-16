Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,610 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 4.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,448 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 408,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

