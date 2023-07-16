International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 165 ($2.12) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.57).

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.09) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 180.89 ($2.33).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 154.65 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.36. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,093.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

