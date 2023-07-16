Internet Computer Hits One Day Volume of $12.96 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $12.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00013518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,403,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,950,320 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

