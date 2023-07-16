Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a growth of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 85,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,683. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

