Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 415.3% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of BSMR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
