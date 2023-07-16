Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 415.3% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.