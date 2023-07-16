Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 642.1% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 642.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.