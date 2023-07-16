Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 642.1% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 642.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
