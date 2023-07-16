Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

