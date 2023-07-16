Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (AGLE, BIDU, BLK, DYN, ES, HAE, KIND, LSXMA, SOND, STT)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 16th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $928.00 to $921.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2.55 to $3.30.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $72.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.