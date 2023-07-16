Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (AGLE, BIDU, BLK, DYN, ES, HAE, KIND, LSXMA, SOND, STT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 16th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $928.00 to $921.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2.55 to $3.30.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $72.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.

