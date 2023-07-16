Invst LLC Acquires 18,966 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

