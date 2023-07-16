Invst LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

