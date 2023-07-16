Invst LLC Acquires 88,316 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 658.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $9.84 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

