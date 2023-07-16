Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

