Invst LLC Buys Shares of 7,880 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

