Invst LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GS opened at $326.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.15 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.