Invst LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14.7% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Nucor by 58.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

