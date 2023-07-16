Invst LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Invst LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

