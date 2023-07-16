Invst LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,797 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.