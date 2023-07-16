Invst LLC Sells 377,291 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Invst LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

