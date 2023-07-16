IoTeX One Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $190.33 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,013,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,013,697 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

