Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $16.54 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. 2,115,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

