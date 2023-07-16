Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

