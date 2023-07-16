Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 161,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

