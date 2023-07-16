iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

