iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEFA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $68.99. 4,494,878 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

