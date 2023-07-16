iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the June 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.18. 839,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

