iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.65. 3,437,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

